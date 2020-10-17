Fresno and Central Unified School Districts waiver approved for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Since March, Fresno Unified School District has been teaching virtually. But since their elementary school waiver has been approved by local and state health officials it gives the district options moving forward for in-person learning.

Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson said they applied for this waiver in case Fresno County goes back from red into the purple tier.

“But it allows us to the opportunity to bring back transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade students if that’s the desire of the local systems to do that,” said Nelson.

This waiver protects kindergarteners through six graders. Middle school and high school students will depend entirely on the tier system.

“We are just taking a moderate path back to returning to school,” said Nelson. “But we are going to continue to advance having kids back on our campus in a way that’s safe.”

But despite having their waiver approved Nelson said they’ll wait until Fresno county is in the orange tier to bring students back.

“We anticipate getting back to direct instruction of students in small groups as of the orange tier, but we will keep expanding the small cohorts,” said Nelson.

Superintendent of Central Unified Andrew Alvarado said they are not looking to bring students back for in-person learning this year.

“Returning in January and then considering the secondary students in the spring. That was voted on unanimously by our board,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado said he believes waiting until after flu season works best for his district.

“We are still dealing with COVID positive within our district with some staff and some of our students, so we felt bringing the students back right now was a bit too risky,” said Alvarado.

