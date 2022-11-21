FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — With big appetites, come busy airports this holiday season.

According to AAA, air travel is up nearly 8 percent since last year with more than 4.5 million Americans expected to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Thankfully, the holiday rush hasn’t seemed to pick up yet locally.

The TSA says the busiest travel days are Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday.

For those hitting the road, AAA expects more than 50 million people to drive this Thanksgiving, which is around the same number in 2019. That’s despite an increase in prices at the pump which are 18 cents higher compared to last year.

“We are going to see the roads start to be very busy on Wednesday, say mid-morning to late afternoon, and then again Thursday morning for those that are staying even more local. So the roadways are going to certainly be crowded,” says Tracy Nobles, AAA spokesperson.

Fresno airport officials say they recommend arriving at the airport 2 hours prior to your flight’s departure or 3 hours prior to international flights.

Also, download your carrier’s mobile app to find real-time flight updates to keep track of any delays.

Holiday lights now adorn the Fresno-Yosemite international airport and local musicians will spread holiday cheer with live music in the boarding gate areas.