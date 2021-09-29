Fresno airport to offer direct flights to Reno-Tahoe starting in November

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Yosemite International Airport will begin offering regular service to the Reno and Tahoe area starting later in 2021, aha! airlines announced Wednesday.

The announcement comes five months after Southwest Airlines kicked off its inaugural flights to and from Fresno with three daily flights servicing Las Vegas and one servicing Denver.

The flights, serviced by an offshoot of ExpressJet Airlines, will begin on Nov. 10.

“ExpressJet developed aha! after hearing from travelers in smaller communities who were tired of wasting two days of each vacation traveling on airplanes and through crowded hub-airports,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik.

Aha! representatives say the airline is offering temporary $49 fares from Fresno Yosemite Internation Airport to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the launch.