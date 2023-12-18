FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — With Monday marking just one week till Christmas The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is gearing up for the holiday rush.

“it’s going to be very busy most of the airlines are at capacity or near capacity,” said Vikkie Calderon with the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

She says they have been preparing for months for the upcoming ten days.

“the holiday travel season actually starts on December 20 and runs through January second,” said Calderon.

The FAA says this year’s holiday travel could be a record.

The agency is expecting more than 7.5 million people to take to the skies with the peak hitting this Thursday with close to 50,000 flights.

Nicholas Warts flew home early to try to beat the craziness but to no avail.

“The flight was completely full we had to compromise and check all of our luggage,” said Warts.

Calderon says all travelers should give themselves more time when headed to the airport.

“It’s important for passengers to arrive at least two hours before their domestic flights …to allow for plenty of time to find parking get through security, screening, and get through their check-in gates,”

If passengers miss their flights they may be missing Christmas altogether.

“If passengers do miss their flights it may be challenging to rebook to get to their destination,” said Calderon

TSA is asking all travelers traveling with presents, to leave them unwrapped or put them in a gift bag so you won’t have to rewrap them if security needs to take a closer look.