FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Heading to the Fresno airport anytime soon? There are some changes already happening as work is underway at Fresno Yosemite International Airport as part of its ongoing expansion project.

Officials say they have started at the east side of the terminal and reconfiguring the east ramp in preparation for the “FATForward” terminal expansion project.

The project is the largest terminal expansion project to date at FAT and will include multiple phases of construction, according to officials.

The Fresno City Council approved funding for the terminal expansion project back in Feb. 2023.

The $126,866,863 contract to Q & D Construction for the project will be invested to position the airport to meet the current and future travel demands of California’s Central Valley, officials say.

FAT Forward terminal expansion is expected to open to the public in Fall 2025 funded through a combination of Infrastructure Grants, Federal Aviation grants, Passenger Facility Charges Measure C, CARES Act, Transportation Security Administration Grant, and Airport Revenue Bonds.