Fresno airmen rally together to surprise Clovis girl who had Christmas presents stolen

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The airmen of Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard turned a Christmas tragedy into a Christmas miracle Saturday in Clovis.

Senior Airman Joseph Urbano and his family are in the process of moving, he left a lot of his daughter’s things in his car on Christmas night, thinking he would just grab it in the morning.

However, he woke up to a text from his neighbors with pictures of one of his car windows shattered.

“Yeah, this morning I was going to cry,” Urbano said. “I went outside and I had a backpack in my car and that was on the street and when I opened the door the alarm went off.”

His heart sank, most of his 4-year-old daughter’s things were stolen, including presents.

“I was thinking what am I going to tell my daughter?” he said. “This is a hard thing to do the day after Christmas.”

His supervisor, Master Sgt. Adam Batesole heard the news and was able to get donations from the airbase to buy new gifts, which he hand-delivered himself.

“We loaded up the trunk with everything and then as you can see in the video, she had pretty good reception,” Batesole said. “She was pretty excited.”

Ka’Lei, Urbano’s daughter, played with the toys throughout the day and into the night.

“I got a lot of toys!” she exclaimed!

Second Lt. Kodie Egenolf said it is stories like this one that makes him proud to be a part of the 144th Fighter Wing.

“I am honored to serve with these two gentlemen and while the situation is unfortunate,” Egenolf said. “It is just another way that 2020 has proven that you can throw something at us and hey, we will be stronger through it.”