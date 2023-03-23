FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno is ranked third in the nation in the home fire risk index, according to a study from The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

The report cites, according to the claims data, 39% of the top causes of fires stem from electrical fires, 12% from cooking or stovetop fires, and 8% from home heating sources.

The report also takes into account the most common times of year house fires are reported, with the most being between the Thanksgiving and New Years holidays. Also published in the findings were that house fires also are prevalent during the summer months and can be caused by lighting fires. Additionally, the research revealed that electrical fires in the two weeks after Christmas and Christmas Eve cooking fires round out the list.

Out of 150 cities studied, other Central California cities included were Bakersfield at 27th and Visalia at 69th.

On the positive side, the study also found that more than six out of 10 Americans have a home fire escape plan.

More on the report can be found by clicking here.