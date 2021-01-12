Retirement set for Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Brandi Orth will retire at the end of February, according to a statement released by Fresno County on Tuesday.

In her statement, Orth expressed pride in innovations developed by her office during the November 2020 election. County figures show it had the highest voter turnout in the election office’s history.

Orth says her retirement is being prompted by an illness in the family.

On December 17, 2020, my mother’s sudden illness required my personal attendance in North Carolina. As a result of her health condition, she is in need of my aid and care. It is, therefore, regretfully necessary to alter my primary focus. Brandi Orth, Fresno County Clerk and Registrar of Voters

Orth’s retirement will go into effect Feb. 28.