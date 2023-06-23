CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Kiwanis Club is hosting their “Freedom Fest” firework show on the 4th of July and is inviting the community to join in on the fun.

Event organizers, the Clovis Kiwanis Club, announced plans on Friday for a patriotic party that they say will surpass all previous years’ events.

“Last year’s show was huge,” said Clovis Kiwanis president, Bruce Wilson, “and we’ve worked all year to plan and organize an even bigger and better show than ever before.”

The event will be hosted at Lamonica Stadium, located at the corner of Barstow and Fowler Avenues on the campus of Clovis High School.

Tickets are available at the stadium starting at 9:00 a.m. on July 4 and are $5.00 each. Children five years old and younger go in for free.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and will close at 9:00 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at dusk.

Pets, alcohol, glass containers, tobacco, outside fireworks & loitering are strictly prohibited at this event.

In addition to the fireworks display, officials say the event will feature the Kid’s Korral with games, activities, bounce houses, and other attractions for children. There will also be various assortments of food and refreshments at the food fair, a crafter’s fair, games, and other entertainment.