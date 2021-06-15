Freedom Fest canceled in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Freedom Fest, a 4th of July celebration and fireworks show, was canceled Tuesday according to a release from the City of Clovis.

The Kiwanis Club of Clovis, the group responsible for organizing Freedom Fest, say they were not able to make arrangements in time for the July 4 event, citing uncertainty centered around the transition from California’s tier-based COVID-19 reopening schedule.

“Although Governor Newsom announced that the State’s colored Tier System would be eliminated on June 15, we didn’t know if there would be other restrictions that we would have to address,” said Bruce Wilson, Freedom Fest Co-Chair. “If June 15 wasn’t so close to July 4, this story may have had a better ending.”

The City of Clovis says the economic loss due to the cancellation of Freedom Fest will be well over $1 million.

“This is another huge hit to our local economy,” said Shawn Miller, Clovis’ Business Development

Manager.

The event’s organizers say Freedom Fest supports organizations like Boy Scouts, Special Olympics, Valley Children’s Hospital, college scholarships, bicycle donations for Title 1 schools, and senior citizen programs among others.