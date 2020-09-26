Free water bottles available for residents affected by Creek Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Free water bottles are being offered to residents affected by Creek Fire.

The County of Fresno is making bottled water available to residents free of charge at the locations below from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. while supplies last.

Bald Mountain Fire Station, 49167 Auberry Road

Pine Ridge Elementary School, 45828 Auberry Road

Cressman’s, 36088 Tollhouse Road

Shaver Lake Community Center, 41344 Tollhouse Road

