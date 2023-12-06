FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A free flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available on Dec. 11 in Fresno.

Cultiva Salud says they will be hosting an event called Christmas Kermés to raise awareness of getting vaccinated against the flu this holiday season – as there will be free influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations given. Pfizer and Moderna updated COVID-19 vaccine will be provided for underinsured individuals or those without insurance.

Organizers say food, drinks, folkloric dances, and toy raffles will be at this free event.

This event will be on Dec. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Parc Grove Commons Apartments Community Center located at 2647 E Clinton Avenue, Fresno, CA. 93703.

For more information call (559) 498-0870 or visit their website.