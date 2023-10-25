FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A free vaccination clinic by Tulare Country Animal Services, will be available for only dogs in Visalia on Nov. 9.

Organizers say this drive-up clinic for dogs only, will distribute free rabies and parvo/distemper vaccines.

The Tulare County Animal Services says pre-registration online is required. As per request, by the animal services, please register one “appointment” per pet. They say times on the online portal are not appointment times, only pre-registration slots. Vehicles will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This drive-up dog vaccine clinic will take place on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Tulare County Animal Services, 14131 Avenue 256 Visalia, CA 93292. Lines will be closed to new vehicles at 11:30 a.m.

If you have any questions call Tulare County Animal Services at 559-636-4050.