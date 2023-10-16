FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department is getting ready to host two trunk-or-treat events in Fresno this coming weekend.

The Central Policing District says they are partnering with the Manchester Center Mall for a free “Not So Scary” Halloween Trunk or Treat – along with the Southeast Policing District hosting one as well.

The Central District Trunk or Treat encourages visitors to dress up and join the fun. It will be on Saturday, October 21st, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manchester Mall, 3502 N Blackstone Avenue (the parking lot near Shields Avenue and Blackstone Avenue) in Fresno. Organizers encourage everyone to dress up and come out for a night of fun.

Organizers of the Southeast Policing District say their event will include candy, hot dogs, raffle prizes, cotton candy, and snow cones while supplies last. It’s on Saturday, October 21, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Southeast Police Station at 224 South Argyle Avenue.

For more information visit the Fresno Police Department’s Facebook page.