FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new free way for getting around Downtown Fresno is coming to the city, due to be officially announced on Nov. 2.

Mayor Jerry Dyer says he plans to roll out free trolley rides. The trolley would travel from the brewery district in Downtown Fresno and go as far as Campus Pointe across from Fresno State.

“In order to expose more young adults to all our downtown has to offer, a free trolley service is being planned,” said Dyer.

The trolley bus was part of a package of proposals to improve the visitor experience in Downtown Fresno last year.

This project named “The Hop” is set to launch on Nov. 2nd. in Downtown Fresno at Art Hop.