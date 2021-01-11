Free trash drop off for Visalia residents after ‘Dump On Us’ is canceled

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Solid Waste Division of Visalia’s Public Works Department created an alternative to allow residents to dump trash free of charge after the “Dump On Us” clean-up event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have continued to provide regular trash service through the pandemic, but it’s been necessary to cancel these Dump On Us events,” shares Nick Mascia, Public Works Director. “As an alternative, the City will provide one Tulare County Landfill voucher per City solid waste account so that citizens may take one load to the landfill free of charge.”

This will be a one-time voucher per account and those seeking vouchers must have proof of address, officials say.

Vouchers will be available for in-person pick-up at the City’s Public Works Administration office located at 336 N. Ben Maddox Way on Jan. 16, Jan 23, and Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The vouchers will grant account holders one free dump at the Tulare County Landfill from Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.

For more information on what residents are able to drop off, visit the City of Visalia website here.