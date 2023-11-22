CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The city of Clovis is hosting its annual Thanksgiving luncheon in the new Clovis Senior Activity Center on Thursday.

Organizers say on Thanksgiving Day community members of all ages will receive a free Thanksgiving meal in the 25,000 square facility’s conference space hall at the new Clovis Senior Activity Center.

Doors are said to be open at 11:00 a.m., meals will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the event will continue to run while supplies last. The city of Clovis says everyone is welcome to participate.

The Thanksgiving feast will be hosted on Nov. 23 at 735 Third Street, Clovis, CA 93612.