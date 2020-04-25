Free takeout apps: local restaurants are getting help overcoming the pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced some restaurants to go digital — and app developer Ordrslip is helping them by creating apps for takeout food at no charge.

“We’re trying to ensure that restaurants can stay alive and thrive in this environment, and one way to do that we thought was to build and offer our app and services completely for free,” said Amy Thelen, the vice president of Bitwise Bakersfield.

Under the Bitwise Industries umbrella stands the company Ordrslip. They have been creating apps for restaurants for the past four years. Now they are furthering their efforts offering their services for no cost during the pandemic.

“Restaurants can keep employees employed and maybe repurpose those employees to maybe do in-house deliveries or takeout or whatever it might be,” Thelen said.

For the past month, Thelen said they’ve been reaching out to 700 to 1,000 restaurants weekly – up and down the state and even across the country. About 100 a day reach out to them.

One of the latest restaurants to get an app through Ordrslip is Central Fish Co. in Downtown Fresno. Customers can now order and pick up food through their app.

Takeoutfresno.com also provides a list of all the restaurants who now have an app for takeout.

Thelen said they plan on continuing to offer their service for free until the stay at home order is lifted and even 60 days after that.

“A lot of restaurants in smaller communities or even big cities are the heart of that community, it’s where people go to gather, it’s where they go meet up with their friends and family, so keeping their doors open and making sure that these employees stay employed is hugely important to us,” Thelen said.

