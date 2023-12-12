FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Free carne asada tacos from Cocina Coria for those who donate a new toy or new clothes at Cencal Barbell in Fresno on Saturday.

Organizers say they will be hosting a “Toys and Tacos” toy drive along with a car show by High Rev Motorwerks. The first 100 donations will receive free carne asada tacos from Cocina Coria.

Boxed toys and new clothes for all ages will be accepted.

Toys, music, food and a car show along with a festive-themed workout by CenCal Barbell will be hosted at this event.

This event will be hosted at CenCal Barbell 4623 N. Blythe Ave. Fresno, CA 93722.

