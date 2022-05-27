The Fresno Unified School District is offering more than 40 Free Summer Camps in July.

Activities range from fishing and rock climbing to video game design. Programs are offered for all Fresno Unified students from transitional kindergarten to twelfth grade.

Most summer camps run for one week. Online registration is underway through June 3 and district officials say spots are limited.

The summer camps receive funding from the California Department of Education Expanded Learning Opportunities Program.