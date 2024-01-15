FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Kia and Hyundai owners can receive a free steering wheel lock at specific policing stations in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Organizers say there is a limited supply, and it is first come first served. The list will be updated once they run out at each policing station.

To receive a free steering wheel lock, here is the list of policing stations distributing the steering wheel locks:

Southeast – 224 South Argyle Street.

Southwest – 1211 Fresno Street.

Northwest – 3080 West Shaw Avenue.

Northeast – 1450 East Teague Avenue.

Central – 2nd floor of Manchester Mall, 3502 North Blackstone Avenue, Suite 201.

The police department says people must bring proof of registration of a Kia or Hyundai.

The Fresno Police Department advises Kia and Hyundai owners to check the post before going to a district for updated locations. Stay updated on the policing stations with available steering wheel locks and follow their Facebook page to stay posted.