FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents from Veteran’s Home, Three Palms Mobile Park, and West Park in Fresno are now receiving free shuttle services to essential locations in the area.

Three Palms Mobile Park is surrounded by several freeways, but if don’t have transportation, they don’t help with day-to-day life.

“The grocery store is only about half a mile from here. However, if you want to get there, there is not a direct path for you to walk there. You’d have to walk about a mile and a half to get to a local grocery store,” said councilmember Miguel Arias.

Many of the residents at the mobile home park are disabled, do not have a car or cannot drive anymore. One resident, Steven, says he only got a car about one year ago, and he often uses it to transport his neighbors to the store. The alternative method is walking across the train tracks.

“They have to struggle to get over the tracks, and once you get over the tracks, if a train comes; you, your family, your children, whoever you went with, are stuck there until that train moves,” he said.

The shuttle will operate six days a week at various times, making stops at several locations that were chosen based on citizen input.

“… With direct stops at Vallarta, Walmart, the Marketplace on Herndon and 99, the courthouse downtown transit center, Food Maxx, and the Manchester Transit Center,” Arias said.

The shuttle service began on July 1.