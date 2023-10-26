FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE.KSEE) – If you still haven’t carved out time to get into the Halloween spirit,

Full Circle Brewing Company might have just the thing for you and your family on Saturday.

Full Circle Brewing says this will be the fifth annual pumpkin carving party. The event is for all ages and will include food, costume contests, games, and – for those 21 years old and over – beer.

Organizers say this entry is free. If you want to participate in pumpkin carving at the brewery, online registration is required. Registration is $15 and includes a pumpkin and your first pint.

This event will take place on Oct. 28. at Full Circle Brewing Company located at 712 Fulton Street in Fresno, from 1 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.