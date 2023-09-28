FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at Pickleball, River Park is offering free play on Saturday, September 30.

River Park, Street Eats, and Dinker Shop will be hosting a Pickleball Pop-Up at River Park, between Teazers and Pum Bum, this Saturday, September 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Participants will learn how to play in an open-play format and no equipment or experience is needed as officials say this is a learn-to-play experience.

Officials added that there will also be food trucks, music, and shopping with Fresno Street Eats.