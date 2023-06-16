furry friends red cat and corgi dog walking in a summer meadow under the drops of warm rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Those in need of essential care of their pets can take advantage of free services that are coming to Fresno this summer.

“The ElleVet Project” is a national nonprofit mobile relief tour providing free veterinary care and supplies to the pets of the unhoused and low-income communities and it is returning to Fresno.

The mobile relief effort will offer 100% free Veterinary care, vaccinations, supplies, and food to vulnerable pets of the unhoused and low-income communities.

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23 at 412 F Street in Fresno, the ElleVet Project will be available to those seeking care for their pets.

The organization travels throughout the United States to provide free veterinary care to vulnerable communities and disaster areas to locate pets that may never have had veterinary care.

Services include vaccines, flea and tick preventatives, deworming, general checkups, emergency surgeries, and other services as needed.

The organization says its goal is to treat hundreds of extremely vulnerable pets during Veterinary shortages in California.