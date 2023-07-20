FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Animal Center will be waiving pet adoptions fee during the weekend due to the overcrowding of cats and dogs, officials announced Thursday.

The move follows a similar one by Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis which is also waiving pet adoption fees. Officials with the Fresno Animal Center announced the center’s kennels are full, and they need the community’s help to find these pets a loving home.

The Fresno Animal Center officials say all adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and flea and tick treatment.

The adoption fees will be waived Friday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If community members are unable to adopt, the center’s officials say they can still make a difference by fostering, which frees up kennel space to house other pets in need of help.