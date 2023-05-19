CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After reaching full capacity, Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is holding a free adoption event to help the pets find families.

Because the center is at capacity and there are still many more animals waiting to be taken in, the center is waiving their adoption fees through the end of May.

This means adoptions are free for all pets of all ages.

To adopt, the public just needs to stop by the adoption center located at 85 Temperance Avenue any day Tuesday to Sunday at anytime between 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Every animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready for a loving home.