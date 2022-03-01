FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- National Pancake Day at IHOP returns providing diners with a free short stack of pancakes.

In return, diners are asked to leave a donation of any amount through collection boxes at the restaurant that will directly benefit Valley Children’s Hospital.

National Pancake Day runs until 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to officials with Valley Children’s Foundation, the money raised on IHOP Free Pancake Day across the Central Valley locations between Modesto and Tulare will go to the foundation.

Each year, Valley Children’s Hospital treats hundreds of thousands of children who face life-threatening illnesses and debilitating disabilities.

Officials say IHOP and its franchisees have supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for nearly 16 years and have raised nearly $29 million for children’s hospitals nationwide.

Since 2007, IHOP has raised more than $173,000 for Valley Children’s.