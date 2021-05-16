‘Free Palestine’ demonstration held in Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – People of all ages and backgrounds gathered in Fresno on Saturday to bring attention to recent attacks in Gaza, part of the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

At least 10 Israelis and 145 Palestinians – including children on both sides – have been killed since fighting began this week.

As the violence continues, residents in the Central Valley and around the world are gathering to demand US interference.

“We are being erased. Our identity is being erased,” said Layla Darwish, the president of the Palestine Freedom Project.

Darwish has relatives in Gaza who she says she spoke to before the rally but was unable to hear them because of the missiles being fired from Israel.

“A six story building was basically annihilated as I was speaking to them,” she said.

Members of Peace Fresno came, as well as people from the Central Valley Islamic Council. They’re encouraging Americans to stay informed and call upon local and national governments to speak up for Palestinians.

“Look at what’s happening – you have a people that have been displaced, killed, and forced out of their homes,” said Reza Nekumanesh from the Central Valley Islamic Council.

An envoy for President Biden has arrived in Tel Aviv for de-escalation talks. But Israel says it’s not interested in a ceasefire with Hamas, the group that controls Gaza.