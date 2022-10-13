Mendota, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Mendota residents are able to get low-cost internet as part of an effort by state officials to close the gap in the digital divide.

The program called “Get Connected! California” is hosting an affordable internet enrollment event this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at Mendota’s West Side Youth Center from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Benefits from the program include a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service and for qualifying households, a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers

The program is a part of the California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF) focused on increasing awareness of the low-cost internet to give households access to the internet for work, school and more.