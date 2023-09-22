VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The first day of fall is arriving, and what better way to enjoy cooler temperatures with the family than with a movie in the park? The City of Visalia Parks and Recreation Department of Visalia announced Friday, they will be hosting movie nights in the park.

Movies in the Park is a free series offered by the City of Visalia Parks and Recreation Department and will include showings at different parks on September 22, October 6, and October 20.

The first movie of the outdoor series will be Lightyear on Friday, September 22 at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk.

The next Movie in the Park will be DC’s League of Super-Pets on October 6 at Riverway Sports Park immediately following the City of Visalia’s Centennial in the Park and Visalia Police Department’s National Night Out event. The finale with the showing of Encanto is scheduled for October 20 at Kiwanis Park.

Organizers say the event is free, but community members are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, dinner, drinks, or snacks, and alcohol is prohibited.

For more information visit the Movies in the Park website.