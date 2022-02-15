Free mobile health clinic is making the rounds across Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State’s mobile health unit is back on the road for the Spring 2022 semester.

The unit, run by the Fresno State Nursing School, was at the Cherry Avenue Auction on Fresno’s Cherry Lane Tuesday afternoon. It offers free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, flu shots, and COVID-19 vaccines.

“We see more people that want the screening,” said program director Kathleen Rindahl. “The reason I think is because their primary doctors are still doing telemedicine and they can’t get in and the other thing is it is a free service, so why not? We don’t charge anything.”

Health services and screenings will continue in Fresno County until May 5.