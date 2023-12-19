FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Animal Center is giving free microchipping, tags, and collars for city of Fresno residents.

This free service will be provided as all services are first come, first served while supplies last on Dec 22.

The Fresno Animal Center says it is crucial that your pet has the proper identification.

This event will be hosted by the Fresno Animal Center with assistance from Paw Squad 559 and Mell’s Mutts and will take place on Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5277 E. Airway Blvd., Fresno, CA. 93727.

For more information visit the Fresno Animal Center’s Instagram page.