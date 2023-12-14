FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) Food Services says they are providing free meals for all children during the winter break.

From Dec. 19 through Jan. 5, 2024 children between the ages of one and 18 and those who are over 19 with a disability can access these meals at multiple locations across Fresno County with the Fresno EOC.

Fresno EOC Food Service officials say more than one-fifth of children in Fresno experience food insecurity, equivalent to 61,680 children.

As part of the Fresno EOC initiative to extend our reach to all communities, there will be Food Express Buses that will serve five rural locations in Fresno County and five locations within the City of Fresno. Organizers say the bus will not only provide a convenient distribution point for meals but also serve as a safe and welcoming space for children to enjoy their meals.

The Fresno EOC says they are aiming to bring a sense of joy and relief to families across Fresno County.

For information on where to find all the locations serving free meals click here.