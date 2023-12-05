FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Free meals will be offered at a select number of Fresno Unified schools over the winter break.

The school district sites will start serving meals from Monday, Dec. 18, and will be available to any children between the ages of one year and 18 years. The child will need to be present and eat the meal at the school site.

Fresno Unified will offer free meals from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 19 schools hosting winter sessions. Participating school sites include:

Middle schools, starting Dec. 18 until Dec. 21 and Jan. 2 until Jan. 5:

Ahwahnee, Computech, Cooper, Kings Canyon, Tehipite, and Tenaya

High schools, starting Dec. 19 until Jan. 5:

Bullard, Duncan Polytechnical, Edison, Fresno, Hoover, McLane, Roosevelt, Sunnyside

Alternative education sites, starting Dec. 18 until Jan. 4:

Cambridge, DeWolf, Fulton, J.E.Young, and Phoenix Secondary.

“We know that school lunches are an important source of nutrition for many of our students, and we are pleased to continue to provide free, healthy meals to our students over the winter break,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

