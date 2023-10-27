FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Vallarta Supermarkets will provide free FDA and ACR-certified mammograms at one of their locations in Fresno.

This will mark the third consecutive Pink for Life event, in partnership with Los Altos Food Products. The campaign is to promote the importance of testing for early breast cancer detection.

Experts say early detection of breast cancer significantly increases the chances of successful treatment and survival. Mammograms can detect tumors up to two years before they become palpable.

The free mammograms will be provided to women over the age of 40 at no cost at the Vallarta location on 4831 E Butler Avenue in Fresno.

The event is set to take place on Friday, October 27th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found on their website.