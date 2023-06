MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Another area county is offering free lunches to children this summer.

The Merced summer lunch program is running Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon until July 28. The program will not be serving lunch on July 4.

The free summer program is open to children from one to 18 years old.

Officials say lunches can be picked up at Merced Community Action Agency at 1235 West Main Street in the back patio area.