FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Krispy Kreme announced they will be giving the first 500 guests a dozen free original glazed donuts on Nov. 13 at each participating shop in the United States.

As a part of Global World Kindness Day on Nov 13, Krispy Kreme says they will be doing this offer as an act of kindness for people to share the free donuts given with others paying it forward with kindness.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The first 500 guests at participating Krispy Kremes can receive their dozen free original glazed donuts. For more information click here.