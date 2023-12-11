FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The soft opening of Two Hands Corndogs is set to be on Friday, and to celebrate, a free corndog giveaway is set to be on Saturday and Sunday at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

The free corndog giveaway will take place on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Clovis location of Two Hands Corndogs In Sierra Vista Mall, located at 1220 Shaw Avenue Suite 105.

Organizers say the corndog giveaway event is walk-ins only, with one free corn dog per person.

The soft opening is set to be on Dec. 15. The time is not yet set for this event as organizers say to follow their Instagram page to stay updated.