CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To celebrate the new Two Hands Fresh Corn Dogs location in Clovis, owners of the restaurant announced Friday that there will be a grand opening next week.

The grand opening ceremony will be on Jan. 20.

According to the owners, they will be kicking off their celebrations by giving away free corndogs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is a limit of 1 corn dog per person. There will also be prize giveaways throughout the day and a buy one corn dog, get one corn dog free deal from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Owners say they are dedicating the grand opening ceremony to Valley Children’s Hospital and will be donating 20% of the day’s proceeds to the foundation.

The new location is located at 1220 Shaw Ave, Suite 105, Sierra Vista Mall, Clovis.