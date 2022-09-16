FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Mark your calendars, a free immigration workshop will take place in Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event will take place in the Cesar E. Chavez Adult School located at 2500 E. Stanislaus Street from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Experts will offer free assistance with the citizenship/naturalization process, DACA renewals, and free immigration attorney consultations about immigration cases such as U Visa, VAWA Violence Against Women Act, T Visa, and Asylum.

Required documents to bring on the day of the free workshop:

Citizenship/Naturalization:

Legal Permanent Resident card

2021 Income Tax forms

MediCal documentation to prove low-income status (if available)

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Renewal:

Copy of previously filed application

Employment authorization permit

Social Security card

Passport (if available)

$495 money order

Attorney Consultations:

Documents related to the case

For more info call (559) 666-6446 or email info@cviic.org