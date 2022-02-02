Free help for cat and dog owners now available (with support from Fresno State students)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A free-to-use service for cat or dog owners to ask experts about their four-legged friend’s behavior is now open in the Central Valley.

The “Animal Behavior Hotline” is available for anyone wondering what’s going on with their dog or cat, including aggression over food, separation anxiety, and issues integrating with new people and surroundings. The service was originally set up by the Valley Animal Center and the Payne Animal Welfare Lab – but is now available to anyone in need of assistance, not just animal center adoptees.

Following a pilot program, the service went live this month. The staff of Fresno State student volunteers is able to answer questions about cats and dogs. The volunteers are students of Fresno State Associate Professor Dr. Steven W. Payne’s applied behavior analysis course.

“We not only work with dogs,” said Dr. Payne. “This isn’t just a dog behavior hotline, which is what most people think of when they think of training.”

When someone reaches out to the team, Dr. Payne and the student volunteers will review the situation detailed in the email, make an assessment of the situation, and follow up with the owner within a week. If the behavior detailed in the email is more complicated than can be dealt with remotely, the team will refer the pet owner to get more intensive care.

The goal of the hotline is to encourage new pet owners to work on their dog or cat’s behavior and fix the issue – instead of dismissing the pet and taking them to a shelter. The Payne Animal Welfare, or P.A.W. Lab, exists to reduce the number of animals being put in shelters.

According to the Valley Animal Shelter, the P.A.W Lab has so far helped 89% of pet owners who have reached out to them. The most common issue the team has dealt with is integration, mainly shown in cats.

If you would like to contact the P.A.W. Lab, email valleyanimalbehaviorhotline@gmail.com.