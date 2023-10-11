SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Free health screenings are going to be available from the Migrant Education Program and Health Services Departments in Sanger on Thursday.

Organizers say services available will be from basic medical check-ups, basic vision and dental screening, BMI body mass index, and vaccines.

This will be available on October 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sanger Family Resource Center at 1436 P St. Sanger CA, 93657.

For more information, you can contact Monica Mendoza at 559-497-3848 or visit the Sanger Scene on Facebook or Instagram. You can also contact or visit the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools website.