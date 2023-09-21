FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The DaVita Health tour is set to route to nearly 50 communities across the U.S. and Fresno is one of those stops.

Davita is taking on its National 2023 Health Tour, which is a mobile testing center that will provide free health screening and kidney care education to thousands of people across the country, including those in the Fresno community.

Davita Health officials say 15% of the U.S. population has chronic kidney disease and the disease often goes undiagnosed until symptoms become severe.

However, health officials add by treating kidney health and other related conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, disease progression can be slowed or even prevented.

The tour will raise awareness of risk factors that may lead to chronic kidney disease, including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and a family history of kidney failure.

The free health screenings include:

A fingerstick glucose test to understand diabetes risk

A blood pressure reading for hypertension awareness

Body measurements such as height, weight, waist, and body mass index (BMI)

An optional blood draw, which offers an in-depth measure of kidney function

Each screening is followed by a personal and confidential patient result review with qualified nurse practitioners

This event will take place on September 22, at the Fresno Flea Market, 1641 S. Chance Ave, Fresno, CA 93702 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Along with September 23 and September 24, at Clovis Fest 748 Rodeo Dr, Clovis, CA 93612 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.