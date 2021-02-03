Free Fresno bus travel proposed by city councilmember

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A Fresno city councilmember wants bus riders in Fresno to be able to travel for free. District 4’s Tyler Maxwell wants to eliminate the fares on the FAX bus system – a move he says would help provide an essential service to those living in poverty.

Bus fares bring in about $5 million per year to the city. Maxwell proposes the city use federal COVID-19 relief funds from the CARES Act to cover that cost. However, District 6 Councilmember Garry Bredefeld says those bus fares add up to much more.

“He doesn’t really know that with every dollar we charge we get five to six dollars from state and federal government as well. so it’s a $30 million shortfall.”

Bredefeld adds that the city would be forced to cut bus routes and lay off drivers after the CARES Act money runs out – leaving riders with fewer options.

Maxwell says he is still fine-tuning the proposal.