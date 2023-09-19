FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Free food and COVID-19 supplies are going to be given out this week in Fresno by the West Fresno Family Resource Center, the group announced Monday.

The West Fresno Family Resource Center says more than 5,000 families and individuals stopped by the food distribution last year. Every week hundreds of families line up in their cars for the drive-through food giveaway.

Along with milk, fruits vegetables, and other foods, the resource center says this Thursday residents will also receive masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfectant spray. The West Fresno Family Resource Center says they are taking action to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Trinidad Solis, the Fresno County Deputy Health Officer, as well as other health personnel, say they will be joining and supporting the resource center efforts.

The Resource Center says they are partners with UCSF Fresno Mobile Health & COVID-19 Equity Project to offer vaccinations throughout the year. The mobile van will also be present at the food distribution.

This event will take place at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center, 1350 E. Annadale Avenue, Fresno, 93706, on September 21, at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact the West Fresno Resource Center.