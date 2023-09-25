FRESNO, Calf. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health is kicking off flu season by offering free flu shot clinics.

Health officials say the 2023-2024 flu vaccine is designed to protect against the flu viruses that are most likely to cause diseases this season. They also add this vaccine cannot prevent all cases of the flu, but getting the annual flu vaccine is the best defense against the disease and the potentially serious complications that can result from it, such as pneumonia and death.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated. Individuals can also get an updated COVID-19 vaccine at the same time if it is offered by their medical provider.

The first flu clinic will be held on September 27, at the Sierra Oaks Senior Center located at 33276 N. Lodge Road, Tollhouse and vaccines will be administered between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the other vaccine clinics visit the Fresno County Immunization website.