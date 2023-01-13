FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Unified School District (FUSD) students will be able to access free City of Fresno FAX bus service all year round, school officials announced on the district’s Facebook page on Thursday.

FUSD superintendent Bob Nelson said the service will benefit high school and adult school students that need transportation not only to go to class but also to go to work, attend internships, magnet school programs, CTE pathway opportunities, arts, and music events; sporting events, collegiate tours among other transportation needs.

The free service will be available on weekdays and weekends.

Parents and families who do not want to use the service, are asked to contact their children’s school office to opt-out.

