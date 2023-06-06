FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bank of America is offering their cardholders free general admission to cultural institutions, according to bank officials, including two locations in Fresno.

The Fresno Art Museum and Arte Americas are on the list of more than 225 cultural institutions in cities across the United States.

Bank of America says free general admission is during the first full weekend of every month. The next eligible “Museums on Us” weekend is July 1st and 2nd.

“Museums on Us” is available to Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit cardholders.

More information on the museums included can be found by clicking them on the Museums on Us map. For more information and to review eligibility and terms before your visit.