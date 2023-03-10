Seville prepares for more possible flooding

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tesoro Viejo Housing Development is distributing emergency food boxes for mountain and foothill communities due to the storm approaching the Central Valley on Friday.

The free food boxes will be distributed all day Friday at the Madera County Fire Station 7 at Tesoro Viejo from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. (midnight).

The pickup location will be in front of the Tesoro Viejo HUB at 4155 Town Center Boulevard #101 in Madera.

This will be a drive-thru location, volunteers will be standing by to assist residents to get the supplies they need.

Tesoro Viejo spokespeople warn the community not to wait until it’s too late and encourage them to get prepared now.

In addition to the food boxes, the closest sandbag location is at Madera County Fire Station #19 at 35141 Bonadelle Avenue.

People interested in volunteering or working with disaster relief in Madera County are encouraged to send an email to Peter@cffma.com.